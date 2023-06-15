High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$1.22. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$57.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.21.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 56.76%. The business had revenue of C$13.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

