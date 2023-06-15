Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

HTCMY stock remained flat at $56.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.69.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

