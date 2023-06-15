HKD.com DAO (HDAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $149,721.96

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $149,721.96 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00003289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

