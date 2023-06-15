Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.95. 390,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

