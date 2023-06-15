Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Short Interest Update

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 4,764,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Stock Performance

HUATF remained flat at 1.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Huatai Securities has a 1 year low of 1.12 and a 1 year high of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.25.

Huatai Securities Company Profile

Featured Stories

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

