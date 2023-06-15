Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $214.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

