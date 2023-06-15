Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Icade from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $45.17 on Monday. Icade has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.
Icade Company Profile
As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.
