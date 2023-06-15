Ideanomics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,773 call options.
Ideanomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 172,049,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,949,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a negative net margin of 258.28%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ideanomics
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.
