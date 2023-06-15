Ideanomics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,773 call options.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDEX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 172,049,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,949,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideanomics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a negative net margin of 258.28%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ideanomics

Ideanomics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ideanomics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideanomics by 1,210.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 653,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 23.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,519 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.

