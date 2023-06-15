IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
IDW Media Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of IDWM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
About IDW Media
