iExec RLC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.36 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $86.27 million and $5.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00004778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,963.27 or 1.00072289 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.19817119 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,560,977.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

