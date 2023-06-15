ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Raised to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMGN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.89. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $18.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 638,077 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.