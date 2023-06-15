Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.07.
IMO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
IMO opened at C$66.19 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The stock has a market cap of C$38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.
