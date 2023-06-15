indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 300,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,921,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,928,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $29,863,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $12,130,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.