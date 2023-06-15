IndiGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,898.06 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $41,898.06 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

