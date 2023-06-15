Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.57

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 892980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

