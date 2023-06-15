Insider Buying: Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Purchases 25,513,806 Shares of Stock

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Get Rating) insider Brett Blundy acquired 25,513,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,221,093.34 ($32,581,819.82).

Best & Less Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Best & Less Group alerts:

Best & Less Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Best & Less Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Best & Less Group

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best & Less Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best & Less Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.