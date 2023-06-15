Insider Buying: Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.
Churchill Resources Trading Up 18.2 %
CRI stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Churchill Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.
Churchill Resources Company Profile
