Insider Buying: Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Churchill Resources Inc. (CVE:CRI – Get Rating) Director Conan Mcintyre bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

Churchill Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

CRI stock opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. Churchill Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Churchill Resources Company Profile

Churchill Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage mining company in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits, as well as battery metals and diamonds. It focuses on the exploration and development of the Taylor Brook project in Newfoundland; Florence Lake property in Labrador; Pelly Bay project in Nunavut; and White River project in Ontario.

