Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £49,975.22 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,438 ($68.04) per share, with a total value of £49,975.22 ($62,531.56).
Croda International Stock Up 0.7 %
CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,526 ($69.14) on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,052 ($63.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($94.12). The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,659.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($102.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.58) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($100.10) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,840 ($98.10).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
