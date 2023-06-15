Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires 18,293 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,854.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,455.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Star Equity Stock Performance
Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,726. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Star Equity
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.