Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Acquires 18,293 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,854.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,246,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,455.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Star Equity stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,726. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

