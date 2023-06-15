Insider Buying: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,986.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Cohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Matthew Cohn acquired 508 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,149.32.

On Thursday, May 25th, Matthew Cohn acquired 350 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $11,273.50.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.