Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $25,316.55 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AMK opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.