Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $25,316.55 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMK opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

