Insider Selling: Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,214,687,500.00 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $95,736,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

