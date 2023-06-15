Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $79,850.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $79,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,201,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,134,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Yat Tung Lam sold 143,909 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,162,952.27.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.91 and a beta of 1.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,127 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

