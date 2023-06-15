Insider Selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insider Sells $1,098,060.77 in Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $26,527,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $22,054,000. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 109.1% during the third quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

