Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
GTXAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 15,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
