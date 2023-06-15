Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,025,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Baupost Group Llc/Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 500,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

GTXAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 15,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Garrett Motion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 6.9% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,693,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.3% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 946,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 801,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $6,807,000.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.