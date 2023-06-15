Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,453 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $140,592.28.

On Thursday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15.

On Friday, March 24th, Cary Baker sold 1,294 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $165,217.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cary Baker sold 299 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $38,795.25.

Impinj Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $144.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.