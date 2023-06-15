Insider Selling: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Sells £700.40 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.51), for a total value of £700.40 ($876.38).

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.22) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.25 ($8.67). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 938.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

