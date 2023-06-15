Insider Selling: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) Insider Sells £700.40 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) insider Roy Franklin sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.51), for a total value of £700.40 ($876.38).
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 497.50 ($6.22) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 693.25 ($8.67). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 938.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 561.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
