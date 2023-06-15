Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insider Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) insider Robert John Capko sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $24,220.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,773.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 1.6 %

Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,158. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 757,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.