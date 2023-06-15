Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 218,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,740 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

