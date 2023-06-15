Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMART Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SGH traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 1,175,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $27.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

