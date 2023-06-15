Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $683,072.56 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.
Warby Parker Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.