Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $683,072.56 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 56,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $683,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,601,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,431,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,920 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $862,387.20.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Warby Parker by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,337,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

