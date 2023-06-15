Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $4,718,000.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

WSC stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 123,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

