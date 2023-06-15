Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 455,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,183. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.52.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

