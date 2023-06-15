Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,924,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 64,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $232.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

