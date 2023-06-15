Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.07. 32,967,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,491,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.61, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

