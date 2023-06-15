Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.77. 312,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.18 and its 200-day moving average is $404.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

