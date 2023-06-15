Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 29,885 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.11% of Camping World worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camping World by 2,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 612,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Camping World by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

