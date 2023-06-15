Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $446.58. 2,569,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,229. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.54.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

