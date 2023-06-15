Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 501 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,034. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

