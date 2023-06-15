Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 380,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.63. 23,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,256. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.99.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

