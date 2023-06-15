Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon acquired 3,000 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$69,285.90.

Interfor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$23.17 on Thursday. Interfor Co. has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The business had revenue of C$829.88 million for the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 0.1277985 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IFP shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

