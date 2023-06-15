International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,197 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.3% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

