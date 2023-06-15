International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02.

