International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 7.1 %

THM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

