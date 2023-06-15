Internet Computer Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00015542 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $25.89 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,556,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,083,077 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

