Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 2,443 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,738. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $330.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.48 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $280,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

