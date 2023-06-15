Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $327.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

