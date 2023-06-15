Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Marshall Mohr Sells 11,250 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $330.53.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
