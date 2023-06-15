Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOGet Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

XMMO stock opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

