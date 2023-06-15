Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 61,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 8,480 call options.

EWJ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,083. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

